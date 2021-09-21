Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
September 21 2021 10:56pm
02:02

Man appears at court in Edson to see person accused of killing his wife and toddler

A grieving father showed up at court in Edson, Alta., on Tuesday, hoping to see the man accused of killing his wife and toddler. Morgan Black reports.

Advertisement

Video Home