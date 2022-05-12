Menu

Crime

Man beaten, tied up in Montreal home invasion

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted May 12, 2022 1:25 pm
The Montreal police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. View image in full screen
The Montreal police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Police are investigating after a home invasion on Nuns’ Island in Verdun sent a 32-year-old man to hospital.

Montreal police spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron said it happened at around 10 a.m. on Thursday in a condo tower located on de la Rotonde Street.

Read more: Man gunned down in broad daylight in city’s 9th homicide of 2022, Montreal police say

Bergeron said two men knocked at the victim’s door and when he answered they punched him and tied him up.

A woman who was also in the home at the time was uninjured but kept confined in another part of the apartment.

The 32-year-old man was taken to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Read more: Montreal police arrest 10 people, seize $200K in narcotics after drug raids

Following the assault, the two assailants fled the scene.

Bergeron said of the motive of the attack, “Was it a robbery, a settling of scores, a message being sent?”

Bergeron said investigators are hoping to speak with the victim when his health status allows to gain more insight into the incident.

No arrests have been made.

