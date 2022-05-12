Man beaten, tied up in Montreal home invasion

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after a home invasion on Nuns’ Island in Verdun sent a 32-year-old man to hospital.

Montreal police spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron said it happened at around 10 a.m. on Thursday in a condo tower located on de la Rotonde Street.

Bergeron said two men knocked at the victim’s door and when he answered they punched him and tied him up.

A woman who was also in the home at the time was uninjured but kept confined in another part of the apartment.

The 32-year-old man was taken to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Following the assault, the two assailants fled the scene.

Bergeron said of the motive of the attack, “Was it a robbery, a settling of scores, a message being sent?”

Bergeron said investigators are hoping to speak with the victim when his health status allows to gain more insight into the incident.

No arrests have been made.