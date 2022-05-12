Man beaten, tied up in Montreal home invasion

Police are investigating after a home invasion on Nuns’ Island in Verdun sent a 32-year-old man to hospital.
Montreal police spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron said it happened at around 10 a.m. on Thursday in a condo tower located on de la Rotonde Street.
Bergeron said two men knocked at the victim’s door and when he answered they punched him and tied him up.
A woman who was also in the home at the time was uninjured but kept confined in another part of the apartment.
The 32-year-old man was taken to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Following the assault, the two assailants fled the scene.
Bergeron said of the motive of the attack, “Was it a robbery, a settling of scores, a message being sent?”
Bergeron said investigators are hoping to speak with the victim when his health status allows to gain more insight into the incident.
No arrests have been made.
