Canada

Black chimney smoke at Lennox Generating Station no concern to public safety, OPG says

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted May 12, 2022 12:33 pm
OPG says there's not concern for safety after black smoke was seen pluming from a chimney Wednesday afternoon. View image in full screen
OPG says there's not concern for safety after black smoke was seen pluming from a chimney Wednesday afternoon. Porschia Menard / Facebook

Passersby along Highway 33 near Bath and even as far away as the Skyway Bridge on Highway 49 in Prince Edward County were shocked to see black smoke pluming from the chimney of the Lennox Generating Station.

But OPG says the issue isn’t of concern to public safety.

Ontario Power Generation says the “dark coloured” smoke was due to combustion tuning issues.

Staff were conducting return to service testing on Unit 4.

They say the Ministry of Environment has been made aware of the issue.

