Crime

Kingston, Ont. police make arrest in home invasion

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted May 12, 2022 11:56 am
Kingston Police have made an arrest in relation to an April 28 home invasion. View image in full screen
Kingston Police have made an arrest in relation to an April 28 home invasion.

Police in Kingston, Ont., have made an arrest in relation to a home invasion on April 28.

A 35-year-old has been charged with robbery, assault causing bodily harm and two counts of break and enter.

Read more: Kingston police seek public’s help in identifying suspect

The Kingston police forensic identification unit helped with the investigation.

Trending Stories

Police say the person was already in custody on unrelated charges.

They’re to appear in court on May 12.

