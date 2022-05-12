Kingston, Ont. police make arrest in home invasion

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Kingston, Ont., have made an arrest in relation to a home invasion on April 28.

A 35-year-old has been charged with robbery, assault causing bodily harm and two counts of break and enter.

The Kingston police forensic identification unit helped with the investigation.

Police say the person was already in custody on unrelated charges.

They’re to appear in court on May 12.

