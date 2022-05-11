Kingston police seek public’s help in identifying suspect

An incident from February has prompted Kingston police detectives to request the public’s assistance in finding a suspect.
The Kingston police sexual assault unit said an incident occurred at a local business involving a man, 20 to 30 years of age with a buzz-cut hairstyle, five feet 10 inches tall and with a large build.
“At the time of the incident the suspect was wearing a black puffy ski jacket with fur on the hood, light blue jeans with rips, and grey work boots,” a Kingston police news release said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Adam Slate of Kingston police.
