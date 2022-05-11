Kingston police seek public’s help in identifying suspect

Send this page to someone via email

An incident from February has prompted Kingston police detectives to request the public’s assistance in finding a suspect.

The Kingston police sexual assault unit said an incident occurred at a local business involving a man, 20 to 30 years of age with a buzz-cut hairstyle, five feet 10 inches tall and with a large build.

“At the time of the incident the suspect was wearing a black puffy ski jacket with fur on the hood, light blue jeans with rips, and grey work boots,” a Kingston police news release said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Adam Slate of Kingston police.

