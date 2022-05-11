Menu

Crime

Kingston police seek public’s help in identifying suspect

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted May 11, 2022 12:24 pm
Kingston police are looking for a man involved in an incident at a local business. View image in full screen
An incident from February has prompted Kingston police detectives to request the public’s assistance in finding a suspect.

The Kingston police sexual assault unit said an incident occurred at a local business involving a man, 20 to 30 years of age with a buzz-cut hairstyle, five feet 10 inches tall and with a large build.

Read more: Lanark—Frontenac—Kingston poised to have new MPP for first time since 2007

“At the time of the incident the suspect was wearing a black puffy ski jacket with fur on the hood, light blue jeans with rips, and grey work boots,” a Kingston police news release said.

Trending Stories

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Adam Slate of Kingston police.

Click to play video: 'Kingston, Ont., man concerned over water pollution from third crossing construction' Kingston, Ont., man concerned over water pollution from third crossing construction
Kingston, Ont., man concerned over water pollution from third crossing construction
