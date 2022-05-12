Drivers warned that Coquihalla, Connector and Highway 3 likely to get snow

Send this page to someone via email

Anyone travelling through B.C.’s Southern Interior mountain passes should be prepared for snow, according to a Thursday morning special weather statement issued by Environment Canada.

0:45 Warning to drivers taking photos on Coquihalla Highway Warning to drivers taking photos on Coquihalla Highway – Jan 20, 2022

Somewhere between two and 10 centimetres of snow is expected to fall on Highway 3, from Hope to Princeton and from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass; the Coquihalla Highway, from Hope to Merritt, then Merritt to Kamloops; and the Okanagan Connector, from Merritt to Kelowna.

Story continues below advertisement

At Paulson Summit and Kootenay Pass, up to 10 cm is expected. All other areas are forecast to see around 5 cm.

“Snow is likely over the Southern Interior mountain passes as a trough of low pressure moves across B.C. (Thursday),” the national weather agency said Thursday.

READ MORE: Months after disastrous floods, B.C.’s Coquihalla Highway to fully reopen Wednesday

“Snow levels will lower to near 900 metres tonight before rising again on Friday. Occasionally heavy snow may reduce visibility. Be prepared for winter driving conditions.

The snow is expected to start falling Thursday night, then carry on until Friday morning.

Road conditions are available at drivebc.ca.

2:20 First look at Coquihalla repairs First look at Coquihalla repairs – Dec 10, 2021