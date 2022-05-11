Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

MADD Saskatoon looking for memorial submissions for monument

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted May 11, 2022 7:55 pm
Saskatchewan Memorial Monument MADD View image in full screen
A ceremony will take place on June 25 featuring speakers and dignitaries to honour the names being added to the monument. Brady Ratzlaff / Global News

Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Saskatoon is calling for new submissions to the Saskatchewan Memorial Monument that honours victims of impaired driving.

Families that have suffered the loss of a loved one due to impaired driving and would like to have their name memorialized are asked to contact MADD by June 6.

Read more: MADD ‘impaired driver caught here’ campaign re-launches in Saskatchewan

MADD Saskatoon president Bonny Stevenson said every year names are “unfortunately” added to the memorial, which is located near Saskatoon City Hall.

“It’s a beautiful piece,” Stevenson said about the monument. “It’s really a way to honour that memory of your loved one.”

Stevenson said a ceremony will take place on June 25 featuring speakers and dignitaries to honour the names being added to the monument.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s actually a really lovely ceremony — a candle lighting, a little tribute to your loved one. It’s a beautiful ceremony.”

Click to play video: 'MADD Regina launches Red Ribbon campaign ahead of holiday season' MADD Regina launches Red Ribbon campaign ahead of holiday season
MADD Regina launches Red Ribbon campaign ahead of holiday season – Nov 20, 2021

Stevenson said for her family, the monument is one more way to honour her son Quinn Stevenson who was killed by an impaired driver in August 2013.

Trending Stories

“It’s just another way that Quinn’s life is marked. And it’s always important that we remind people that death by an impaired driver is not an accident.”

“It’s just one of those ways that those people’s names will always be there and at a spot we can go to remember them.”

Applications can be found by contacting MADD Canada Victim Services Manager Gillian Phillips at gphillips@madd.ca

Read more: SGI, police remind drivers about Sask. zero tolerance policy with cannabis

Story continues below advertisement

Victims who were killed by the actions of a driver under the influence of drugs or alcohol are eligible to have their names engraved on the monument.

Victims of any impaired boating, ATV and snowmobile collision are also eligible.

A driver who was impaired is not eligible.

The application must include third-party information, such as a newspaper article, court report, or police report that documents that alcohol or drugs were involved in the crash that killed the victim.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Impaired Driving tagDrunk Driving tagMADD tagDriving while high tagMADD Saskatoon tagimpaired driving collision tagBonny Stevenson tagimpaired driving victim tagmothers agaisnt impaired driving tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers