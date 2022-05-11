Princess Alexandra School to close in June, demolition planned for fall

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon Public Schools (SPS) Board of Education recently passed a motion to close Princess Alexandra School at the end of June, with demolition occurring in the fall.

The motion to close the school was passed by the board during a meeting on May 10, 2022.

The site of the historic school located in Riversdale will be the future school that will bring together students and staff from Princess Alexandra, King George and Pleasant Hill into one.

The site, which is referred to as the City Centre Project, is expected to be demolished in the fall to prepare for construction on the new amalgamated school.

Shane Skjerven, the SPS director of education, said the Board of Education selected Princess Alexandra School as the site of the new school.

“We have to close the current Princess Alexandra School and move those students to another school for a couple years while construction of the new building is underway,” said Skjerven.

“The students at Princess Alexandra School will be transported to King George Community school which is not too far away.”

Princess Alexandra School came from two schools joined as one. In 1907, Alexandra School first opened and five years later, Princess School was built on land near Alexandra School.

In 1961, the Princess School was replaced with the current building. In 1984, Princess School and Alexandra School merged to become Princess Alexandra School after demolition.

“For 115 years, this school community in Riversdale has existed on the Princess Alexandra site,” said board chairperson Colleen MacPherson in a media release.

“We treasure the rich history of this location and understand how meaningful it is to former students, families, staff and the surrounding community. The new school will be another transformation, but we know it will grow deep roots on this historic site.”

The Spadina Early Learning Centre located in Princess Alexandra will be relocated to W.P. Bate School. There is no set construction date for the City Centre Project yet but the school division will continue to meet with potential partners for the design work on the new school.

Students and staff are expected to be welcomed to the new school in September 2025.

