Random Acts of Green launches rain barrel sale in Peterborough area

Peterborough-based non-profit Random Acts of Green has launched its annual rain barrel sale to encourage residents to conserve water.

Partnering with Boston Pizza, the sale will take place online in advance of the pickup event. Made from recycled materials, one rain barrel holds 55 gallons (208 litres) of water. The barrels feature a removable debris mosquito screen and a spigot/tap, overflow adaptor and overflow hose.

“Rain barrels are a great way to save money and to conserve water,” said Jessica Correa, Random Acts of Green’s founder and CEO. “They are great for your outdoor watering needs and can help keep your gardens looking fresh, without relying on your hose or a sprinkler.”

Correa says a rain barrel is an easy way to help homeowners save money as well as protect the environment. Uses include capturing and storing rainwater from rooftops to be used to irrigate flowers, gardens or other landscaped areas.

The organization says reducing the amount of water that immediately flows into storm drains can also reduce contaminants, such as oil, salt, pesticides, fertilizers and trash that enter local waterways.

Prices for the barrels start at $45 and they will be distributed on Friday, May 27 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Boston Pizza South at 821 Rye St.

“This year, we wanted to partner with our business member, Boston Pizza Peterborough, as our host for our pickup location. We hope that people can stop by and mingle.”



Rolling composters are also available to process organic waste and convert it to “black gold” for their gardens, said Correa.

To order a rain barrel, visit rainbarrel.ca/Randomgreenacts.