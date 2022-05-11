Menu

Crime

London, Ont. woman charged with assaulting officer in incident at White Oaks Mall

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted May 11, 2022 12:26 pm
White Oaks Mall entrance, September 6, 2017. View image in full screen
White Oaks Mall entrance, September 6, 2017. Matthew Trevithick / Global News

A 36-year-old woman from London, Ont., is facing several charges after police say an officer was assaulted during an arrest in the city’s south end.

The incident happened Tuesday morning when police responded to White Oaks Mall for a report of a woman refusing to leave the premises.

The woman had been previously banned from the property, police said, adding that when an officer approached the woman, she refused to leave.

“When the officer advised the woman that she was under arrest for trespassing, she resisted arrest and became combative with police,” police said in a statement.

More officers were called to the scene, however, the suspect is alleged to have continued assaulting the officer and resisting arrest.

Minor injuries were reported to the officer and woman, police said.

The accused faces charges of failure to leave premises when directed, resisting arrest, and assaulting a peace officer.

She is scheduled to appear in court in London on Aug. 2.

