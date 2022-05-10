SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Crime

London man facing manslaughter charge related to fentanyl overdose: police

By Sawyer Bogdan 980 CFPL
Posted May 10, 2022 1:01 pm
London, Ont., police stock image, Sept. 11, 2021. View image in full screen
London, Ont., police stock image, Sept. 11, 2021. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

A London, Ont., man has been arrested for manslaughter after London police say he sold drugs to a man who died of a fentanyl overdose last year.

On Dec. 21, 2021 around 4:40 a.m., emergency services responded to a call regarding an unresponsive man in a parking lot in the 800 block of Exeter Road, police say.

The victim has been identified as Neil Stephen Harvey, 39, of Ilderton.

London police say Harvey was transported to hospital by paramedic services and life-saving measures were attempted before the man was pronounced dead a short time later.

Read more: Fentanyl death in London, Ont. leads to manslaughter, trafficking charges, police say

A post-mortem examination determined the cause of death was a fentanyl overdose, police say.

Following an investigation by the chief coroner and LPS major crime section, officers identified the male suspect accused of selling the fentanyl to the victim as Raed Ghanem, 35, of London.

As a result of this investigation, Ghanem has been charged with one count of manslaughter.

Ghanem was arrested Tuesday and is scheduled to appear in London court later today in relation to the charge.

