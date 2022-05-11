Menu

Crime

Woman, 39, arrested in connection with break-and-enter investigation in Toronto: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 11, 2022 11:59 am
A logo at the Toronto Police Services headquarters, in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. View image in full screen
A logo at the Toronto Police Services headquarters, in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

A woman has been arrested in connection with a break-and-enter investigation in Toronto, police say.

In a press release, Toronto police said on May 3 at around 2:30 a.m., a woman was in the Richmond Street East and Sherbourne Street area.

Police said the woman climbed into a ground floor apartment through an “insecure balcony door.”

Officers allege the woman stole banking cards and “other personal items.”

According to police, on May 9, 39-year-old Jennifer Cunningham was arrested.

She has been charged with break and enter and commit.

Police said she appeared in court on Monday.

Officers are now urging anyone with information regarding break and enters or “suspicious incidents” in the area to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

