Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Gas prices in Canada hit average of 197.4, a new all-time record

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 11, 2022 10:58 am
Click to play video: 'Ways to save at the pumps as gas prices continue to rise' Ways to save at the pumps as gas prices continue to rise
WATCH: Ways to save at the pumps as gas prices continue to rise

Drivers can expect more pain at the pumps this morning as gasoline prices push new records.

Natural Resources Canada says the average price across the country for regular gasoline hit 197.4 cents per litre on Tuesday for an all-time high.

The average price inched up slightly from 197.1 cents per litre on Monday, while prices are up more than twelve cents from a week ago.

Trending Stories

Read more: Gas prices could go well past $2 per litre in May: analyst

Prices averaged about $2.23 a litre in Vancouver, while in Toronto prices averaged slightly under $2 a litre and in Edmonton the average was just under $1.30 a litre.

Gasoline prices have spiked as oil tops US$100 a barrel, in part because of supply disruptions related to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Story continues below advertisement

The higher prices also come as the re-opening of the economy has led to high demand for gasoline that refiners have limited capacity to meet.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Gas Prices taginflation taggas prices Canada tagGas prices Vancouver tagGas prices toronto tagGas Prices Across Canada taggas prices Edmonton taghow much is gas in canada tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers