Ontario election 2022: Wellington-Halton Hills

Wellington-Halton Hills is a provincial riding located in South Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Ted Arnott who first took office in 1990. Arnott collected 31,659 votes, winning 54 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Wellington-Halton Hills in South Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Ted Arnott (Incumbent) Ontario NDP: Diane Ballantyne Ontario Liberal Party: Tom Takacs Green Party of Ontario: Ryan Kahro New Blue: Stephen Kitras Consensus Ontario: Ron Patava

