Ontario election 2022: Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke

Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke is a provincial riding located in Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP John Yakabuski who first took office in 2003. Yakabuski collected 33,350 votes, winning 69.19 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke in Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: John Yakabuski (Incumbent) Ontario NDP: Kurt Stoll Ontario Liberal Party: Oliver Jacob Green Party of Ontario: Anna Dolan Ontario Party: Kade MacWilliams New Blue: Thomas O'Connor Ontario Provincial Confederation of Regions Party: Murray Reid

