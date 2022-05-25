Menu

Canada

Ontario election 2022: Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke

By Staff Global News
Posted May 25, 2022 8:00 pm

Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke is a provincial riding located in Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP John Yakabuski who first took office in 2003. Yakabuski collected 33,350 votes, winning 69.19 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke in Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: John Yakabuski (Incumbent)

Ontario NDP: Kurt Stoll

Ontario Liberal Party: Oliver Jacob

Green Party of Ontario: Anna Dolan

Ontario Party: Kade MacWilliams

New Blue: Thomas O'Connor

Ontario Provincial Confederation of Regions Party: Murray Reid

