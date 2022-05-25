Ontario election 2022: Parry Sound-Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

Parry Sound-Muskoka is a provincial riding located in Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Norm Miller. Miller collected 22,662 votes, winning 48.07 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Parry Sound-Muskoka in Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Graydon Smith Ontario NDP: Erin Horvath Green Party of Ontario: Matt Richter Ontario Party: Andrew John Cocks New Blue: Doug Maynard Independent: Daniel Predie Jr. Populist Party of Ontario: Brad Waddell

Advertisement