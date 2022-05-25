Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario election 2022: Parry Sound-Muskoka

By Staff Global News
Posted May 25, 2022 8:00 pm

Parry Sound-Muskoka is a provincial riding located in Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Norm Miller. Miller collected 22,662 votes, winning 48.07 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Parry Sound-Muskoka in Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Graydon Smith

Ontario NDP: Erin Horvath

Green Party of Ontario: Matt Richter

Ontario Party: Andrew John Cocks

New Blue: Doug Maynard

Independent: Daniel Predie Jr.

Populist Party of Ontario: Brad Waddell

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ontario tagOntario election 2022 tagOntario election riding tagParry Sound-Muskoka tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers