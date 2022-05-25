Ontario election 2022: Ottawa Centre

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa Centre is a provincial riding located in Ottawa. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Joel Harden who first took office in 2018. Harden collected 29,675 votes, winning 46.08 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Ottawa Centre in Ottawa during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Ontario NDP: Joel Harden (Incumbent) PC Party of Ontario: Scott Healey Ontario Liberal Party: Katie Gibbs Green Party of Ontario: Shelby Bertrand None of the Above Direct Democracy Party: Marc Adornato New Blue: Glen Armstrong Independent: Thomas Borcsok Independent: Josh Rachlis Communist: Stuart Ryan People's Progressive: Raymond Samuels

