Canada

Ontario election 2022: Ottawa Centre

By Staff Global News
Posted May 25, 2022 8:00 pm

Ottawa Centre is a provincial riding located in Ottawa. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Joel Harden who first took office in 2018. Harden collected 29,675 votes, winning 46.08 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Ottawa Centre in Ottawa during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Ontario NDP: Joel Harden (Incumbent)

PC Party of Ontario: Scott Healey

Ontario Liberal Party: Katie Gibbs

Green Party of Ontario: Shelby Bertrand

None of the Above Direct Democracy Party: Marc Adornato

New Blue: Glen Armstrong

Independent: Thomas Borcsok

Independent: Josh Rachlis

Communist: Stuart Ryan

People's Progressive: Raymond Samuels

