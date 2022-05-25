Menu

Canada

Ontario election 2022: Mississauga-Erin Mills

By Staff Global News
Posted May 25, 2022 8:00 pm

Mississauga-Erin Mills is a provincial riding located in the Greater Toronto Area. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Sheref Sabawy who first took office in 2018. Sabawy collected 19,631 votes, winning 41.61 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Mississauga-Erin Mills in the Greater Toronto Area during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Sheref Sabawy (Incumbent)

Ontario NDP: Farina Hassan

Ontario Liberal Party: Imran Mian

Green Party of Ontario: Michelle Angkasa

Ontario Party: Laura E. Scarangella

New Blue: Charles Wroblewski

