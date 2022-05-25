Menu

Canada

Ontario election 2022: Glengarry-Prescott-Russell

By Staff Global News
Posted May 25, 2022 8:00 pm

Glengarry-Prescott-Russell is a provincial riding located in Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by Ontario Liberal Party MPP Amanda Simard who first took office in 2018. Simard collected 19,952 votes, winning 40.98 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Glengarry-Prescott-Russell in Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Ontario Liberal Party: Amanda Simard (Incumbent)

PC Party of Ontario: Stéphane Sarrazin

Ontario NDP: Alicia Eglin

Green Party of Ontario: Thaila Riden

Ontario Party: Stéphane Aubry

New Blue: Victor Brassard

