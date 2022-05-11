Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 900 CHML

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Hamilton Police seek man wanted in assault case, caution public not to approach him

By Shiona Thompson Global News
Posted May 11, 2022 7:20 am
Hamilton Police Search for Fugitive View image in full screen
Hamilton Police are searching for a fugitive they say should not be approached. Hamilton Police Service

Hamilton Police are searching for a man wanted for assault and warn the public not to approach him if spotted.

They are looking for 35-year-old Jordan David Stone who is wanted for assault causing bodily harm and four counts of breach of probation.

Read more: Hamilton police search for suspect in east-end assault

He’s known to frequent Hamilton as well as Niagara, Brantford and London.

Police say that if you see him, call 911 or Crime Stoppers immediately.

Read more: Hamilton wants province to pay to train and equip cops with stun guns

If you have any information, contact Const. Allison Hannah at 905-546-2905.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton Police tagLondon Ontario tagHamOnt tagNiagara taghamilton ontario tagbrantford ontario tagHPS tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers