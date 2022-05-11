Hamilton Police seek man wanted in assault case, caution public not to approach him

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton Police are searching for a man wanted for assault and warn the public not to approach him if spotted.

They are looking for 35-year-old Jordan David Stone who is wanted for assault causing bodily harm and four counts of breach of probation.

He’s known to frequent Hamilton as well as Niagara, Brantford and London.

Police say that if you see him, call 911 or Crime Stoppers immediately.

If you have any information, contact Const. Allison Hannah at 905-546-2905.

