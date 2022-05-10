Josh and Bex release new EP, ‘Everything is Everything’

Dreamy folk duo Josh and Bex invite you to a word of love, loss and whimsy in their latest EP, Everything is Everything.

The musicians are based in Kelowna, B.C., and have become well known throughout the Okanagan, sharing their heart-forward music at festivals, bars, restaurants and events around the valley.

“My hope is that people will feel connected, that they will kind of step outside of what their world offers and see a bigger picture. And the ins and outs and ups and downs of life,” said Rebecca ‘Bex’ Troock, who plays banjo, acoustic guitar, keyboard, ukulele and vocals.

“And really embracing even the downs [of life] because they’re really important for the journey too, they brought us to where we are now.”

Their harmonies in each song carry you through the loss of Josh’s father in the song Far Away, But so Close.

“My father passed away just before COVID hit. So, the last two years I’ve just been dealing with grief and isolation and not being able to be around family and being able to process that with my brothers and my mom and extended family,” said Josh Smith, who plays acoustic guitar, banjo, ukulele, percussion and vocals.

The song has an upbeat tempo, balancing the many emotions that come up when grieving the death of a loved one.

The song Everything is Everything transports you to the trees that call the mountains in Banff, Alta., home.

“I remember just waking up and I’ve never seen mountains like that and I’ve never seen nature like that, just so close and the mountains are like right there and so [the song] started off just talking about nature,” said Smith.

“Now, it’s more just about being thankful and whatever situation you’re in, to stop and take a look around and have some perspective and look at the broader picture and more times than not you’ll find beauty and hope around you.”

That connection to Mother Earth and everything that exists on the planet leads the musicians to dig deeper through their music.

“I think at the end of the day [Smith] and I talk about being stardust particles so I think everything is everything, and we are all one,” said Troock.

Josh and Bex’s sophomore EP Everything is Everything will be released May 20 on all major streaming platforms. Then the two hit the road, performing in B.C. and Alberta.

For more information about the musicians visit their website www.joshandbexmusic.com