Saskatchewan Legislature unveils plaque displaying accessibility certification

The Saskatchewan Legislature received the Rick Hansen Foundation Accessibility Certification (RHFAC), making it the first legislative building in the country to receive this designation.

This certification means the Saskatchewan Legislature building met the mandatory requirements in making it accessible for everyone.

Showing the building’s accessibility designation, a plaque was unveiled and will be installed in the Saskatchewan Legislative building hallway through the Prince of Wales entrance to serve as a reminder to all who enter.

The RHFAC is a national rating system that measures and certifies the level of meaningful access to buildings and sites. They consider vehicle access, interior and exterior access and signage.

“One year ago today, we announced that Saskatchewan was the first ever legislative building in Canada to receive this certification,” said Saskatchewan Social Services Minister Lori Carr.

“We are pleased to unveil new signage that marks this important achievement … we are proud that it is fully accessible to all those who visit.”

The Spinal Cord Injury Saskatchewan is the organization who was responsible for doing the accessibility surveying at the Saskatchewan Legislature through the RHFAC process.

“It was exciting and rewarding to be part of this Pilot Project,” stated Spinal Cord Injury Saskatchewan executive director Launel Scott in a media release.

“SCI Sask is committed to enhancing accessibility in the built environment, as well as full inclusion in society for individuals living with disabilities.”

