Canada

Waterloo Region to build 990 ‘affordable’ homes in 2022

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 11, 2022 1:25 pm
The Region of Waterloo's administration building in Kitchener. View image in full screen
The Region of Waterloo's administration building in Kitchener. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Waterloo Region says plans are in the works to build 990 new affordable homes in the area by year’s end as part of the region’s “Building Better Futures” plan.

It says that of the 990 homes, 837 are currently in development with 141 of those being supportive homes, which have staff onsite to help those with a history of homelessness build skills and connect with supports.

Read more: Waterloo International Airport expansion gets underway, to double in size

“Every new affordable unit moves us closer to our ambitious vision of making housing affordable for all,” Regional Chair Karen Redman said.

“In our Building Better Futures plan, we have set the aggressive target of creating 500 new affordable units every year, up from 50 new units a year.”

According to the region’s website, 353 of the homes will be in Kitchener, 232 in Cambridge,165 in Waterloo and 28 in Woolwich, with the remaining 212 being spread across the region.

The homes are part of a five-year plan to build 2,500 new affordable homes over a five-year period.

Read more: Kitchener council receives survey of residents on plans for city’s future

The region said it is looking at its current land portfolio to see how any current surplus lands can be used to build more housing.

At the end of April, sites on Highland Road West in Kitchener, Westhill Drive in Waterloo and 30 Lauris Avenue in Cambridge were approved for affordable housing developments. There will be 119 units built on those properties which are part of the 990 in development for 2022.

