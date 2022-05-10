Menu

Crime

Winnipeg traffic stop leads to weapons arrests

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted May 10, 2022 3:07 pm
Two Winnipeg men are facing various firearms-related charges after police say a backpack full of weapons was found during a traffic stop. View image in full screen
Two Winnipeg men are facing various firearms-related charges after police say a backpack full of weapons was found during a traffic stop. Shane Gibson/Global News

Two men are facing charges after police say a bag of weapons was found during a traffic stop in Winnipeg.

Police say officers pulled over a vehicle on Arlington Street near Dufferin Avenue around midnight Tuesday.

They say the driver and a passenger were arrested after officers noticed a backpack containing firearms in the vehicle.

A 12-gauge shotgun was seized along with an airsoft rifle, ammunition and a knife.

A 24-year-old man and 26-year-old man, both from Winnipeg, are each facing various firearms-related charges.

Both accused have been released from custody.

