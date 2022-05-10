Winnipeg traffic stop leads to weapons arrests

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Two men are facing charges after police say a bag of weapons was found during a traffic stop in Winnipeg.

Police say officers pulled over a vehicle on Arlington Street near Dufferin Avenue around midnight Tuesday.

They say the driver and a passenger were arrested after officers noticed a backpack containing firearms in the vehicle.

0:23 Man shot, killed at Sargent Avenue apartment: Winnipeg police Man shot, killed at Sargent Avenue apartment: Winnipeg police – Apr 19, 2022

A 12-gauge shotgun was seized along with an airsoft rifle, ammunition and a knife.

Story continues below advertisement

A 24-year-old man and 26-year-old man, both from Winnipeg, are each facing various firearms-related charges.

Both accused have been released from custody.