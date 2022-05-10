Winnipeg traffic stop leads to weapons arrests

Two men are facing charges after police say a bag of weapons was found during a traffic stop in Winnipeg.
Police say officers pulled over a vehicle on Arlington Street near Dufferin Avenue around midnight Tuesday.
They say the driver and a passenger were arrested after officers noticed a backpack containing firearms in the vehicle.
Man shot, killed at Sargent Avenue apartment: Winnipeg police
A 12-gauge shotgun was seized along with an airsoft rifle, ammunition and a knife.
Trending Stories
A 24-year-old man and 26-year-old man, both from Winnipeg, are each facing various firearms-related charges.
Both accused have been released from custody.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments