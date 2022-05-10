Suspect recorded stabbing outside of transit bus in Vaughan before fleeing: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police say they’re looking for two suspects after a stabbing outside of a transit bus in Vaughan on Monday, one of whom recorded the incident on his cellphone before fleeing the scene.

York Regional Police said that at around 1:10 p.m., officers were called to the area of Yonge Street and Royal Orchard Boulevard in Thornhill for a report of a stabbing.

A man was found suffering from stab wounds and was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said it was determined that the stabbing happened outside of a Viva bus.

The victim and the second male suspect were waiting at a bus stop, police said. The first male suspect exited the bus when it came to a stop before stabbing the victim multiple times, police allege.

Story continues below advertisement

The second suspect allegedly recorded the incident on his cellphone. Both fled the scene on foot before officers arrived.

View image in full screen The scene of the stabbing in Thornhill on Monday. Marc Cormier / Global News

Police described the first suspect as having short dark hair and braids.

The second suspect was described as tall and was wearing sunglasses.

Any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police are being asked to contact investigators at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7241 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.