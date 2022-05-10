Menu

Crime

Suspect recorded stabbing outside of transit bus in Vaughan before fleeing: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 10, 2022 2:32 pm
Click to play video: 'Thornhill stabbing sends 1 to hospital' Thornhill stabbing sends 1 to hospital
WATCH ABOVE: (May 9) One person has been taken to hospital following a stabbing on a bus in Thornhill, Ont. And police say two suspects are still at large. Morganne Campbell has more in this report.

Police say they’re looking for two suspects after a stabbing outside of a transit bus in Vaughan on Monday, one of whom recorded the incident on his cellphone before fleeing the scene.

York Regional Police said that at around 1:10 p.m., officers were called to the area of Yonge Street and Royal Orchard Boulevard in Thornhill for a report of a stabbing.

A man was found suffering from stab wounds and was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Read more: Man seriously injured in Thornhill stabbing, 2 suspects sought: police

Police said it was determined that the stabbing happened outside of a Viva bus.

The victim and the second male suspect were waiting at a bus stop, police said. The first male suspect exited the bus when it came to a stop before stabbing the victim multiple times, police allege.

The second suspect allegedly recorded the incident on his cellphone. Both fled the scene on foot before officers arrived.

The scene of the stabbing in Thornhill on Monday. View image in full screen
The scene of the stabbing in Thornhill on Monday. Marc Cormier / Global News

Police described the first suspect as having short dark hair and braids.

The second suspect was described as tall and was wearing sunglasses.

Any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police are being asked to contact investigators at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7241 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

