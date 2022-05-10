Menu

Traffic

1 dead, 3 injured following 6-vehicle collision on Lansdowne Street: Peterborough police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 10, 2022 9:15 am
Click to play video: 'Multi-vehicle collision on Lansdowne Street East near bridge in Peterborough' Multi-vehicle collision on Lansdowne Street East near bridge in Peterborough
One person is dead following a collision involving six vehicles on Lansdowne Street East on May 9, 2022.

Police say one person died in a major collision on Landowne Street East in Peterborough on Monday afternoon.

The collision happened near the intersection of River Road South, just at the edge of the Lansdowne Street bridge, just before 2 p.m.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, a westbound vehicle collided with oncoming traffic at the intersection.

Read more: Multi-vehicle collision closes Lansdowne Street bridge in Peterborough

A 65-year-old man who was a passenger in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. Three other people were sent to hospital, one with serious injuries and two others with minor injuries, police said Tuesday morning.

The name of the victim has not been released.

The area was closed until about 10 p.m. as the Peterborough Police Traffic Reconstruction team investigated.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash cam footage is asked to contact Peterborough police at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca

