Water levels in Manitoba First Nation could crest again, a foot higher than before

Send this page to someone via email

A Manitoba First Nation devastated by flooding is evacuating more residents ten days into its flood fight to protect the community.

As of Sunday night, a total of 1,870 people living in Peguis First Nation have had to leave their homes, Chief Glenn Hudson said Monday.

The number amounts to almost 42 per cent of residents directly affected by the natural disaster, who are now dispersed in communities across Manitoba, including Gimli, Selkirk and Winnipeg, he said.

Hudson told Global News even more people may need to evacuate given that there is rain in the forecast.

Hudson met with provincial Emergency Measures Organization officials and provincial forecasters on Sunday, along with Indigenous Services Canada (ISC).

Story continues below advertisement

“They are predicting that (the crest) will be a foot higher than what the previous level was, and we are gearing up for that in terms of building up our sandbags, building up our Tiger Dams … to have a freeboard of a foot higher than what the forecast is.”

Hudson said he wasn’t feeling positive about the situation, despite labouring away to also make sure the community can drive out on an alternative route if the main road in — Provincial Road 224 — is breached again.

1:58 Fisher River rises, causes more damage in flooded Manitoba community Fisher River rises, causes more damage in flooded Manitoba community

In a Monday statement, ISC said it was meeting with First Nations and provincial officials daily, prepared to further support residents in need.

ISC has activated the Canadian Red Cross, which is providing accommodation, food, laundry and personal hygiene products, the spokesperson continued.

Story continues below advertisement

The department is also covering the cost of pumping out water, sandbagging and temporary dike construction, they said.

Read more: Province announces disaster financial assistance for Manitobans affected by flooding

“We’re in response mode right now,” Hudson said, adding that the community would still need to address its long-term flood strategy.

Ottawa hasn’t made any commitments for long-term protection just yet, he said.

“People are fatigued. People are upset about their homes. (They) don’t know whether they’re going to come back to their homes.”

“I know as First Nations people, though, we deserve better than not having long-term flood protection in place.”

James Favel with the First Nation Community Response Corporation said ambassadors would be back in the community Tuesday to help sandbag more homes.

2:03 ‘It’s taking a toll’: Manitoba evacuees concerned about flood impact on children ‘It’s taking a toll’: Manitoba evacuees concerned about flood impact on children