More rain headed Manitoba’s way, forecasters say

Get out your umbrellas, Manitoba. There’s rain in the forecast — again.
Environment Canada meteorologist Eric Dykes told 680 CJOB’s The Start that most of southern Manitoba will see between 20 and 30 millimetres of rain, though Winnipeg will likely see a bit less.
“We brought back the amount slightly from yesterday’s 20-30 (mm) for the city, because some of the models are indicating that we might actually see a bit of a dry slot coming in for the afternoon hours,” he said Monday.
“The areas in the east and the southeast might actually see the rain end a little bit more toward the latter part of the afternoon … but with that, there’s also a chance of thunderstorms as well.”
Monday won’t be the end of wet weather for the week, however. Dykes said it’s still early, but indications are that the province will see a similar system on Thursday and Friday.
Dykes said there will be “a bit of drying” in the forecast for Tuesday, but a “little disturbance” is expected to come through a day later, bringing with it a 60 per cent chance of showers for Wednesday.
While he said it’s a little early to describe in detail, he said there’s a consensus that another system could be on the way for Thursday night into Friday, and Friday night as well.
