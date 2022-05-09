Menu

More rain headed Manitoba’s way, forecasters say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 9, 2022 12:02 pm
Click to play video: 'May 9th Weather Update with Kahla Evans' May 9th Weather Update with Kahla Evans
Expecting periods of heavy rain with the risk of thunderstorms across southern Manitoba today. Here’s Weather Specialist Kahla Evans with the details.

Get out your umbrellas, Manitoba. There’s rain in the forecast — again.

Environment Canada meteorologist Eric Dykes told 680 CJOB’s The Start that most of southern Manitoba will see between 20 and 30 millimetres of rain, though Winnipeg will likely see a bit less.

“We brought back the amount slightly from yesterday’s 20-30 (mm) for the city, because some of the models are indicating that we might actually see a bit of a dry slot coming in for the afternoon hours,” he said Monday.

“The areas in the east and the southeast might actually see the rain end a little bit more toward the latter part of the afternoon … but with that, there’s also a chance of thunderstorms as well.”

Read more: Rainfall warning in effect for much of southern Manitoba

Monday won’t be the end of wet weather for the week, however. Dykes said it’s still early, but indications are that the province will see a similar system on Thursday and Friday.

Dykes said there will be “a bit of drying” in the forecast for Tuesday, but a “little disturbance” is expected to come through a day later, bringing with it a 60 per cent chance of showers for Wednesday.

While he said it’s a little early to describe in detail, he said there’s a consensus that another system could be on the way for Thursday night into Friday, and Friday night as well.

Click to play video: 'Ranchers losing calves due to weather conditions' Ranchers losing calves due to weather conditions
Ranchers losing calves due to weather conditions
Environment Canada Rain Winnipeg weather Forecast Winnipeg forecast winnipeg rain Eric Dykes

