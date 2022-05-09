More rain headed Manitoba’s way, forecasters say

Get out your umbrellas, Manitoba. There’s rain in the forecast — again.

Environment Canada meteorologist Eric Dykes told 680 CJOB’s The Start that most of southern Manitoba will see between 20 and 30 millimetres of rain, though Winnipeg will likely see a bit less.

“We brought back the amount slightly from yesterday’s 20-30 (mm) for the city, because some of the models are indicating that we might actually see a bit of a dry slot coming in for the afternoon hours,” he said Monday.

“The areas in the east and the southeast might actually see the rain end a little bit more toward the latter part of the afternoon … but with that, there’s also a chance of thunderstorms as well.”

Next round of rain will be spreading into srn MB this morning from ND, with a general soaking of 20-30 mm possible over the RRV today. For Winnipeg, showers move in by mid morning with heavier downpours possible by early afternoon along with a risk of tstorms. pic.twitter.com/7MCjWTErwe — Rob's Obs (@robsobs) May 9, 2022

Read more: Rainfall warning in effect for much of southern Manitoba

Monday won’t be the end of wet weather for the week, however. Dykes said it’s still early, but indications are that the province will see a similar system on Thursday and Friday.

Dykes said there will be “a bit of drying” in the forecast for Tuesday, but a “little disturbance” is expected to come through a day later, bringing with it a 60 per cent chance of showers for Wednesday.

While he said it’s a little early to describe in detail, he said there’s a consensus that another system could be on the way for Thursday night into Friday, and Friday night as well.

