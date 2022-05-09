N.S. couple sponsors Ukrainian family to Pictou County, organizing local benefit concert

Send this page to someone via email

Carefree moments around the kitchen table are some of life’s simple pleasures that Ruslana Zhurakhova and her two children now have the opportunity to embrace after their lives were turned upside down.

The family fled the war in Ukraine and is now settled in New Glasgow, N.S.

“We were hiding in the shelter underground. We stayed there for six days. It was like no heating, no light, no water — we had only water which we took from the well,” said Zhurakhova.

With her husband defending Ukraine on the front lines, Zhurakhova and the children decided to take their chances and leave the underground shelter.

“It was still very dangerous to do because nobody knows where Russian soldiers are around the city. It was scary,” she said.

They made it across the border.

From there, Zhurakhova began researching Canada’s emergency travel program for Ukrainian refugees and ended up connecting with a New Glasgow couple: Chris Lewis and Lauralee Pentz.

“This was just a no-brainer. We needed to do something,” said Lewis.

“When we met the Ukrainian family the first time online, there was an instant connection. We knew instantly it was the right match for us. From there it was just logistics.”

Zhurakhova said she is thankful both to the couple and for the opportunity to live in Nova Scotia.

“I was deeply impressed with the kindness of Chris and Lauralee. They not only hosted us, they made everything for us to feel safe and comfortable,” she said.

Now that both families are settled into this new chapter, Lewis and Pentz are finalizing details for an upcoming community benefit concert and auction they have organized for other Ukrainian refugees arriving in Pictou County.

“Once we created a Facebook group to help support Ukrainians coming to Pictou County we were inundated with the entire community offering to help,” said Lewis.

“And then we got an idea. I’m a lover of classic rock music. What if I started messaging huge artists and local artists to come play here?”

Lewis said the Pictou County Benefit for Ukraine will showcase how the tight-knit rural community doesn’t hesitate to come together with support during times of need.

“Pictou County supports the effort and we can’t wait for them to show,” he said.

The event will be held May 14 at Glasgow Square and will be hosted by J.D. Fortune of INXS.