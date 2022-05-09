Menu

Crime

‘Strange incident’: Man crashes car, attempts Highway 401 carjackings, police say

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 9, 2022 3:40 pm
The scene on Highway 401. View image in full screen
The scene on Highway 401. Phil Pang/Global News

A 19-year-old man has been arrested after a “strange incident” on Highway 401, police say.

In a video shared to Twitter, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said a collision took place around 11 a.m. on Highway 401 near Markham Road in Scarborough.

Police said the car was significantly damaged during the collision and, after airbags had deployed, a man left the car and ran onto the highway.

Some people tried to stop and help the man, who then tried to carjack some of the vehicles from the people who offered to help, police said. The man failed in his attempts to take any of the cars and ran across the 401’s collector lanes, past some local businesses.

Police said they located and arrested the man, a 19-year-old from Georgetown.

According to OPP, he faces “a whole list of charges” including assault, mischief and dangerous driving.

Police thanked those who tried to help and reminded drivers to remain in their cars on Ontario’s highways.

 

