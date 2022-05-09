Menu

Canada

Remote Quebec homes getting high-speed internet access with Elon Musk’s Starlink

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 9, 2022 1:03 pm
Click to play video: 'Feds unveil plan to make high-speed internet cheaper for low-income Canadians' Feds unveil plan to make high-speed internet cheaper for low-income Canadians
WATCH: Ottawa is taking another step towards its commitment to get every Canadian connected to high-speed internet by 2030, with a plan to help low-income people. Abigail Bimman has the details on the plan, which critics say still leaves plenty of people unconnected – Apr 4, 2022

Quebec says it will use the services of Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk to connect thousands of remote homes in the province to high-speed internet by the end of September.

The provincial government said Monday it would invest $50 million to offer about 10,000 remote homes to Starlink satellite internet, which is operated by another one of Musk’s companies, SpaceX.

Read more: Quebec, Ottawa to to spend $826M to expand high-speed internet in the province

The homes are located far from the province’s fiber-optic cable network.

Premier François Legault says high-speed internet is essential because of the rise in remote work and the need to develop the regions outside big cities.

Read more: Elon Musk lays out big plans for transforming Twitter. Here’s what we know so far

Story continues below advertisement

The government says it’s expecting to reach its goal of providing high-speed access to all Quebecers before September.

Quebec estimates it will spend a total of about $1.3 billion to connect the province to high-speed internet.

 

© 2022 The Canadian Press
