Quebec, Ottawa to to spend $826M to expand high-speed internet in the province

The federal and Quebec governments say they will spend $826.3 million to connect nearly 150,000 Quebec households to high-speed internet by September 2022.

The money will be used to subsidize telecommunications companies that will be required to connect all households in specific regions to high-speed internet.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Quebec Premier François Legault announced the funding today in Trois-Rivieres, Que.

Trudeau said in a release that with more people working from home, high-speed internet is more important than ever.

Montreal-based Videotron and Cogeco will each receive more than $200 million in subsidies and will be expected to connect more than 35,000 households each to high-speed internet.

Bell will receive $161.5 million and be expected to connect nearly 31,000 households, while other large participants include Xplornet, Sogetel and Telus.

The Quebec government says that under the plan, high-speed internet will be available to 99 per cent of Quebec households.