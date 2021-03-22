Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Consumer

Quebec, Ottawa to to spend $826M to expand high-speed internet in the province

By Staff The Canadian Press
WATCH: Quebec Premier François Legault, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced high-speed internet for Quebec regions.

The federal and Quebec governments say they will spend $826.3 million to connect nearly 150,000 Quebec households to high-speed internet by September 2022.

The money will be used to subsidize telecommunications companies that will be required to connect all households in specific regions to high-speed internet.

Read more: Rogers-Shaw merger could mean higher prices for consumers, experts warn

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Quebec Premier François Legault announced the funding today in Trois-Rivieres, Que.

Trudeau said in a release that with more people working from home, high-speed internet is more important than ever.

Read more: Cogeco accuses Rogers, Altice of ‘bad faith tactics’ in takeover bid

Story continues below advertisement

Montreal-based Videotron and Cogeco will each receive more than $200 million in subsidies and will be expected to connect more than 35,000 households each to high-speed internet.

Trending Stories

Bell will receive $161.5 million and be expected to connect nearly 31,000 households, while other large participants include Xplornet, Sogetel and Telus.

Click to play video: 'Consumer impact of media merger between Shaw and Rogers' Consumer impact of media merger between Shaw and Rogers
Consumer impact of media merger between Shaw and Rogers

The Quebec government says that under the plan, high-speed internet will be available to 99 per cent of Quebec households.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Justin TrudeauFrancois LegaultTelusBellTelecommunicationsVideotroncogecoXplornetQuebec internetQuebec high-speed internetSogetel

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers