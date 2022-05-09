Driver killed in early-morning crash in RM of Thompson, RCMP say

A Manitoba driver is dead after an early-morning crash in the Rural Municipality of Thompson.
Pembina Valley RCMP, who continue to investigate, said the single-vehicle incident happened just after 3 a.m. Saturday on Provincial Road 432, south of Highway 23.
The vehicle, police said, appears to have collided with a guardrail before falling into a ditch and getting partially submerged in water.
Trending Stories
The driver was the only occupant and was pronounced dead on scene.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments