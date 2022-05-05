Winnipeg police looking for potential witnesses to fatal April car crash

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are looking for a pair of potential witnesses to a fatal crash last month.

The incident took place April 9 on Selkirk Avenue, when a driver crashed his car into a building after fleeing a police traffic stop. He was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead.

Winnipeg police are looking to identify two people who may have witnessed a fatal crash in April. Winnipeg Police Service

Police said the vehicle’s insurance had lapsed, which is why the driver was pulled over.

Two people, a woman and a man walking with a slight limp, may have information useful to police. Anyone who can help identify the duo is asked to call traffic investigators at 204-986-7085.