Winnipeg police looking for potential witnesses to fatal April car crash

Winnipeg police are looking for a pair of potential witnesses to a fatal crash last month.
The incident took place April 9 on Selkirk Avenue, when a driver crashed his car into a building after fleeing a police traffic stop. He was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead.
Police said the vehicle’s insurance had lapsed, which is why the driver was pulled over.
Two people, a woman and a man walking with a slight limp, may have information useful to police. Anyone who can help identify the duo is asked to call traffic investigators at 204-986-7085.
