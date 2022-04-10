Menu

Man dies after vehicle crashes into building in Winnipeg’s north end

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted April 10, 2022 1:04 pm
Winnipeg police say a 27-year-old man died Saturday evening after allegedly fleeing a traffic stop and crashing into a building. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police say a 27-year-old man died Saturday evening after allegedly fleeing a traffic stop and crashing into a building. Arsalan Saeed / Global News

Winnipeg police say a 27-year-old man died Saturday evening after the vehicle he was driving crashed into a building.

The incident happened in the city’s north end shortly after 9:00 p.m.

The force says officers attempted to stop a car near Selkirk Avenue and McKenzie Street after noticing its insurance was out of date.

The driver didn’t stop for police, but officers decided not to pursue.

Trending Stories

A short time later, the same vehicle was found to have crashed into a building nearby in the 500 block of Selkirk Avenue.

Police say the driver was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced deceased.

The Traffic Division continues to investigate; anyone with information, or who may have seen the collision, is asked to call 204-986-7085.

