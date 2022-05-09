Menu

Crime

Youth arrested after drugs, loaded firearm seized in Belleville: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 9, 2022 11:21 am
Police seized drugs and a loaded firearm at a Belleville residence on May 4, 2022. View image in full screen
Police seized drugs and a loaded firearm at a Belleville residence on May 4, 2022. Northumberland OPP

A Toronto youth faces drug and firearm-related charges following an investigation by OPP and Belleville police.

According to Northumberland OPP, as part of an initial drug and firearm investigation stemming in Northumberland County, investigators around 7:30 p.m. on May 4 executed a search warrant at a residence in Belleville.

Police located and seized a loaded handgun, ammunition, 29 grams of fentanyl and 19 grams of cocaine.

Read more: 12 arrested in Peterborough for Project Lancia targeting Ontario drug trafficking network

A youth from Scarborough was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking, four firearm-related charges including possession contrary to a prohibition order, two counts each of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possession of a prohibited device, and one count each of carrying a concealed weapon, possession of proceeds of crime and failure to comply with a sentence order.

Trending Stories
OPP said Monday morning, the accused was held for bail court, and has been remanded into custody.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the name of the accused cannot be released. OPP did not release the age of the individual.

The investigation included members of the OPP’s Peterborough/Northumberland community street crime unit, East Region OPP tactics and rescue unit and Belleville Police Service.

