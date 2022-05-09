New video shows fugitive prison officer at hotel on morning of inmate escape

Police have released video footage of former Alabama corrections officer Vicky White at a hotel the morning she helped capital murder suspect Casey Cole White (no relation) escape from prison.

The pair were last seen April 29 when Vicky escorted Casey alone from the Lauderdale County Detention Center for a bogus medical evaluation. Vicky and Casey are believed to have developed a romantic relationship while he was an inmate at her workplace.

In the new video released on Saturday by the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, Vicky is seen checking out of a Quality Inn in Florence, Ala., the morning she helped Casey escape.

Vicky can be seen in the clip at the hotel’s front desk. She leans over the counter, as if searching for something. There was no employee at the service desk.

Story continues below advertisement

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said the hotel is close by to where the getaway car was parked. The vehicle was later abandoned.

On Friday police announced the getaway car believed to be used by the pair was found in Tennessee two weekends ago — but at the time it was not linked to the escape. The copper-coloured 2007 Ford Edge was impounded after it was abandoned in a rural area, though the fugitives were nowhere to be found.

Authorities now believe Vicky willingly assisted in the inmate’s escape.

In 2015, Casey went on a violent crime spree including attempted murder, home invasion and a police chase. During pre-sentence reporting for those crimes, Casey said if he ever got out of jail he would kill his ex-girlfriend and her sister. He also said he wanted to be killed by police.

Casey was first brought to the Lauderdale County Detention Center in 2020 for a murder charge arraignment. In 2015, Casey allegedly stabbed 58-year-old Connie Ridgeway to death, a crime to which he confessed.

Story continues below advertisement

In the days leading up to Casey’s prison break, Vicky sold her home and told co-workers she was going to retire to the beach. April 29, the day of the escape, was meant to be her last day at work.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a US$10,000 reward for any information that leads to Casey’s capture, along with an additional US$5,000 reward for information leading to Vicky’s arrest. She’s facing first-degree charges of permitting or facilitating escape.