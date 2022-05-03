Cops hunt for prison officer accused of leaving jail with dangerous inmate

Send this page to someone via email

Alabama corrections officer Vicky White disappeared Friday — the day she was set to retire — after leaving a detention facility with suspected killer Casey Cole White. Investigators have confirmed the two are not related.

At a press conference this week, County Sheriff Rick Singleton confirmed a warrant has been issued for Vicky, the Lauderdale County Jail’s assistant director of corrections. She is wanted on charges of permitting or facilitating escape in the first degree.

Singleton confirmed authorities know Vicky, 56, participated in Casey’s escape, though they do not know if her participation in the escape was intentional.

“Whether she did that willingly or was coerced or threatened, we’re not really sure, but we know for sure she did participate,” Singleton said at the press conference.

Friday, the day of the escape, was Vicky’s last day of work.

Casey, 38, was serving a sentence for several charges including attempted murder and burglary. He was also awaiting trial for an additional charge of capital murder in the 2020 stabbing death of a 58-year-old woman, a crime he confessed to.

The charge carries a potential death penalty, if convicted.

According to Singleton, Vicky and Casey left the facility at 9:30 a.m. on Friday for an alleged mental health evaluation in court. Authorities later confirmed no such appointment existed. Vicky also transported the murder suspect alone, a violation of policy.

Before leaving, Vicky apparently told coworkers she had a medical appointment of her own following Casey’s evaluation, though police confirmed afterward no appointment was scheduled. The pair did not return to the county jail.

Their disappearance was not realized until approximately 3:30 p.m. local time.

In a marked vehicle, Vickey and Casey left the prison. Singleton told the press conference they later stopped at a shopping centre where they abandoned the vehicle.

Authorities do not know where Vicky and Casey might be, though Singleton said they are investigating all possibilities, including a potential romantic relationship between the officer and inmate.

“This is not the Vicky White we know by any stretch of the imagination,” Singleton said. “Everybody thought she was going to retire.”

Just a month prior, Vicky sold her home and spoke about spending time on the beach in her retirement, Singleton said in the press conference.

“Nobody saw this coming,” he added.

The Marshals Service is offering up to a $10,000 reward for information leading to the capture of Vicky and Casey White.

The public has been warned not to approach Casey White if seen.

“I can’t emphasize this enough to our brothers and sisters in blue: If you encounter this guy, you need to know he is dangerous. Don’t take any chances,” Singleton said. “He has nothing to lose. He is extremely dangerous.”