Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

Cops hunt for prison officer accused of leaving jail with dangerous inmate

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted May 3, 2022 12:15 pm
Vicky White (left) and Casey Cole White (right). View image in full screen
Vicky White (left) and Casey Cole White (right). Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office (Facebook)k

Alabama corrections officer Vicky White disappeared Friday — the day she was set to retire —  after leaving a detention facility with suspected killer Casey Cole White. Investigators have confirmed the two are not related.

At a press conference this week, County Sheriff Rick Singleton confirmed a warrant has been issued for Vicky, the Lauderdale County Jail’s assistant director of corrections. She is wanted on charges of permitting or facilitating escape in the first degree.

Singleton confirmed authorities know Vicky, 56, participated in Casey’s escape, though they do not know if her participation in the escape was intentional.

“Whether she did that willingly or was coerced or threatened, we’re not really sure, but we know for sure she did participate,” Singleton said at the press conference.

Read more: Incident outside Surrey, B.C. mosque was not racially motivated, police say

Story continues below advertisement

Friday, the day of the escape, was Vicky’s last day of work.

Casey, 38, was serving a sentence for several charges including attempted murder and burglary. He was also awaiting trial for an additional charge of capital murder in the 2020 stabbing death of a 58-year-old woman, a crime he confessed to.

The charge carries a potential death penalty, if convicted.

According to Singleton, Vicky and Casey left the facility at 9:30 a.m. on Friday for an alleged mental health evaluation in court. Authorities later confirmed no such appointment existed. Vicky also transported the murder suspect alone, a violation of policy.

Trending Stories

Before leaving, Vicky apparently told coworkers she had a medical appointment of her own following Casey’s evaluation, though police confirmed afterward no appointment was scheduled. The pair did not return to the county jail.

Their disappearance was not realized until approximately 3:30 p.m. local time.

Read more: Another person on list of ‘Canada’s most wanted’ arrested

In a marked vehicle, Vickey and Casey left the prison. Singleton told the press conference they later stopped at a shopping centre where they abandoned the vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Vancouver’s top cop wants better provincial response to social issues fuelling public safety concerns' Vancouver’s top cop wants better provincial response to social issues fuelling public safety concerns

Authorities do not know where Vicky and Casey might be, though Singleton said they are investigating all possibilities, including a potential romantic relationship between the officer and inmate.

“This is not the Vicky White we know by any stretch of the imagination,” Singleton said. “Everybody thought she was going to retire.”

Just a month prior, Vicky sold her home and spoke about spending time on the beach in her retirement, Singleton said in the press conference.

“Nobody saw this coming,” he added.

The Marshals Service is offering up to a $10,000 reward for information leading to the capture of Vicky and Casey White.

The public has been warned not to approach Casey White if seen.

Story continues below advertisement

“I can’t emphasize this enough to our brothers and sisters in blue: If you encounter this guy, you need to know he is dangerous. Don’t take any chances,” Singleton said. “He has nothing to lose. He is extremely dangerous.”

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagAlabama tagEscaped Inmate tagAlabama inmate escapes tagCasey Cole White tagLauderdale County tagLauderdale County Jail tagofficer helps inmate escape tagRick Singleton tagVicky White tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers