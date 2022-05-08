Brooks RCMP investigating suspicious deaths of mother and baby daughter

Send this page to someone via email

Brooks RCMP are investigating the suspicious deaths of a 29-year-old woman and her eight-month-old daughter.

In a news release on Sunday, RCMP said officers were called to a home in Newell County, Alta., on May 7 at around 8 p.m., after a woman and her child were found dead at their home by the baby’s father.

The Major Crimes Unit was called to assist in the investigation and officers said during a search of the area, a man was also found dead a short distance away, and police said he appears to have died from self-inflicted injuries.

Police tentatively identified him as the woman’s brother.

Autopsies are scheduled to take place on Tuesday.

“This is a tragic loss of life and very difficult circumstances for the family and community of the victims,” Staff Sgt. Erick Youngstrom said.

“We will be continuing to investigate and seeking to determine what took place. The family has asked for privacy at this time.”

RCMP added there is not believed to be any risk to the public.