Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Brooks RCMP investigating suspicious deaths of mother and baby daughter

By Demi Knight Global News
Posted May 8, 2022 6:32 pm
File: A photo of an RCMP cruiser. View image in full screen
A photo of an RCMP vehicle. File / Global News

Brooks RCMP are investigating the suspicious deaths of a 29-year-old woman and her eight-month-old daughter.

In a news release on Sunday, RCMP said officers were called to a home in Newell County, Alta., on May 7 at around 8 p.m., after a woman and her child were found dead at their home by the baby’s father.

The Major Crimes Unit was called to assist in the investigation and officers said during a search of the area, a man was also found dead a short distance away, and police said he appears to have died from self-inflicted injuries.

Trending Stories

Police tentatively identified him as the woman’s brother.

Read more: ‘Significant’ number of firearms stolen in southern Alberta gun club break-in: RCMP

 

Story continues below advertisement

Autopsies are scheduled to take place on Tuesday.

“This is a tragic loss of life and very difficult circumstances for the family and community of the victims,”  Staff Sgt. Erick Youngstrom said.

“We will be continuing to investigate and seeking to determine what took place. The family has asked for privacy at this time.”

RCMP added there is not believed to be any risk to the public.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagRCMP Major Crimes Unit tagMajor Crimes Unit tagBrooks RCMP tagsuspicious death investigation tagNewell County tagBrooks mother and baby killed tagBrooks murder tagmother and baby killed tagNewell County RCMP tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers