‘Significant’ number of firearms stolen in southern Alberta gun club break-in: RCMP

Redcliff RCMP are looking for the person who broke into a gun club in Dunmore, Alta., and stole a “significant” number of restricted firearms.

Investigators said they were notified Thursday morning that an overhead door at the club had been smashed.

View image in full screen RCMP are seeking the public’s help after a break and enter at a Dunmore gun club on May 5, 2022. Courtesy: Redcliff RCMP

Photos released by RCMP show a hooded and masked person inside the building, carrying multiple weapons and a large bag.

A white two-door 2008 Pontiac G6 with a missing rear bumper was used in the break and enter.

Police said it was a stolen vehicle which has been recovered, but RCMP are asking anyone who may have noticed the vehicle in that area on May 5 to contact them at 403-548-2288 or through Crime Stoppers at www.P3Tips.com.

Dunmore is just outside of Medicine Hat.