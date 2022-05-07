‘Significant’ number of firearms stolen in southern Alberta gun club break-in: RCMP

Redcliff RCMP are looking for the person who broke into a gun club in Dunmore, Alta., and stole a “significant” number of restricted firearms.
Investigators said they were notified Thursday morning that an overhead door at the club had been smashed.
Photos released by RCMP show a hooded and masked person inside the building, carrying multiple weapons and a large bag.
A white two-door 2008 Pontiac G6 with a missing rear bumper was used in the break and enter.
Police said it was a stolen vehicle which has been recovered, but RCMP are asking anyone who may have noticed the vehicle in that area on May 5 to contact them at 403-548-2288 or through Crime Stoppers at www.P3Tips.com.
Dunmore is just outside of Medicine Hat.
