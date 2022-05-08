Canadian singer Lights to perform at Saskatoon Ex 2022 for first time ever

Send this page to someone via email

Canadian singer and songwriter Lights will be taking the stage this summer at the Saskatoon Ex.

Lights is scheduled to perform on August 10 at 8:30 p.m. at the SaskTel Grandstand for the first time ever.

Lights has won four Juno Awards, including Dance Recording of the Year for Love Me in 2020 and Pop Album of the Year for her two previous albums Skin&Earth and Little Machines.

Read more: Billy Talent announced as opening act for Saskatoon Ex

Lights has sold out tours on a number of continents and collaborated with other artists such as Travis Barker, deadmau5, Kaskade, Steve Aoki, Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park and others.

Her new album comes out this spring.

Story continues below advertisement

The Ex runs from Aug. 9-14. All shows are free with general admission, including all SaskTel Grandstand concerts.

Premium concert ticket upgrades are available online. For more information, visit the Saskatoon Ex website.

Read more: Canadian rock band Trooper to close out Saskatoon Ex concert series