Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Canadian singer Lights to perform at Saskatoon Ex 2022 for first time ever

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted May 8, 2022 3:52 pm
Singer Lights arrives at the Juno Awards on Sunday, April 1, 2012, in Ottawa, Ontario. View image in full screen
Singer Lights arrives at the Juno Awards on Sunday, April 1, 2012, in Ottawa, Ontario. AP Photo/Arthur Mola

Canadian singer and songwriter Lights will be taking the stage this summer at the Saskatoon Ex.

Lights is scheduled to perform on August 10 at 8:30 p.m. at the SaskTel Grandstand for the first time ever.

Lights has won four Juno Awards, including Dance Recording of the Year for Love Me in 2020 and Pop Album of the Year for her two previous albums Skin&Earth and Little Machines.

Read more: Billy Talent announced as opening act for Saskatoon Ex

Lights has sold out tours on a number of continents and collaborated with other artists such as Travis Barker, deadmau5, Kaskade, Steve Aoki, Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park and others.

Trending Stories

Her new album comes out this spring.

Story continues below advertisement

The Ex runs from Aug. 9-14. All shows are free with general admission, including all SaskTel Grandstand concerts.

Premium concert ticket upgrades are available online. For more information, visit the Saskatoon Ex website.

Read more: Canadian rock band Trooper to close out Saskatoon Ex concert series

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Music tagSaskatoon News tagConcert tagCanadian Music tagLights tagSaskatoon EX tagsasktel grandstand taglights saskatoon tagsaskatoon ex 2022 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers