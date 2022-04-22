Menu

Entertainment

Billy Talent announced as opening act for Saskatoon Ex

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted April 22, 2022 9:34 am
billy talent View image in full screen
NEUHAUSEN, GERMANY - JUNE 23: Billy Talent performs at the stage during the second day of the Southside Festival on June 23, 2018 in Neuhausen, Germany. (Photo by Thomas Niedermueller/Redferns). Credit: Thomas Niedermueller/Redferns, Getty Images

The Saskatoon Prairieland Park Corporation announced on Friday morning that Billy Talent will be performing on opening night of the Saskatoon Ex.

The alternative rock band will be performing on the SaskTel Grandstand on Aug. 9 at 8:30 p.m.

Billy Talent started out as a high school talent show act in the early 1990s and has since written, recorded and performed for nearly 30 years.

They are also placed among the top 10 best-selling Canadian bands in Canada.

Their newest album Crisis of Faith features a diverse range of sounds and “a whirlwind of emotions felt by the members during the writing and recording process.”

The Saskatoon Ex will run from Aug. 9 to Aug. 14 and all shows are free with general admission, including concerts at SaskTel Grandstand.

For more information and ticket sales, visit Saskatoon Ex’s website.

