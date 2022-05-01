Canadian rock band Trooper to close out Saskatoon Ex concert series

Send this page to someone via email

Known as a Canadian legend, rock band Trooper is scheduled to close out the summer concert series at the Saskatoon Ex in August.

Trooper will be performing at the SaskTel Grandstand on Aug. 13 at 8:30 p.m., according to a press release from Prairieland Park.

“They continue to perform their huge collection of hits with the vitality and sense of humour that has served them well on their steady march through the hills and valleys of Canadian Rock and Roll,” the press release stated.

Some of Trooper’s greatest hits include “We’re Here for a Good Time (Not a Long Time),” “Raise a Little Hell,” and “Santa Maria.”

“Trooper continues to consistently sell out shows across Canada — often performing for three generations of fans — demonstrating that the band and its music remain borderless, timeless, and ageless.”

The Saskatoon Ex runs from Aug. 9 to Aug. 14 and all shows are free with general admission, including all SaskTel Grandstand concerts.

Premium Concert Ticket upgrades are available online for the Superfan Front-of-the-Stage area which has standing room only.

First-in rush seating, which is new this year, and Suite Experience Box Seating is also available.

For more information visit the Saskatoon Ex website.

