Headline link
Crime

Woman dies after being hit by unoccupied car in Mississauga driveway

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 8, 2022 3:23 pm
A photo of a Peel Paramedics ambulance. View image in full screen
A photo of a Peel Paramedics ambulance. Peel Paramedics / Twitter

A woman in Mississauga has died after an empty car rolled over her in a driveway, police say.

In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said that the incident took place at around 1:31 p.m. in the area of Southdown Road and Truscott Drive.

An unoccupied vehicle “rolled onto” a woman in a driveway, the tweet said. The victim was taken to hospital by paramedics.

Paramedics told Global News the victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries

She died in hospital as a result of her injuries.

More to come… 

