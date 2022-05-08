Woman dies after being hit by unoccupied car in Mississauga driveway

A woman in Mississauga has died after an empty car rolled over her in a driveway, police say.
In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said that the incident took place at around 1:31 p.m. in the area of Southdown Road and Truscott Drive.
An unoccupied vehicle “rolled onto” a woman in a driveway, the tweet said. The victim was taken to hospital by paramedics.
Paramedics told Global News the victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries
She died in hospital as a result of her injuries.
