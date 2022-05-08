Ontario COVID numbers: 1,167 people in hospital, 207 in intensive care

Send this page to someone via email

The number of people in hospital in Ontario due to COVID-19 dropped dramatically Sunday, while intensive care figures remained close to that previously reported.

According to data released by the province, there were 1,167 people in hospital with COVID-19 and 207 in an Ontario ICU on Sunday.

The figures represent a significant overnight drop in COVID-related hospitalizations. There were 1,563 people in hospital as a result of COVID-19 on Saturday — a fall of roughly 400 people.

The number of people in intensive care grew by three, from 204 to 207.

These figures are likely an underestimate as not all hospitals report data on the weekend.

The figures also show week-on-week improvement in Ontario’s COVID-19 hospitalizations. Last Sunday, there were 1,410 people in hospital and 187 in ICU.

Ontario announced 10 new deaths on Sunday, one as a result of data cleaning. The total death toll from the pandemic now stands at 12,972 since the province began recording COVID-19 deaths.

Ontario also reported 1,938 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday. That figure, experts say, is likely an underestimate of the true number of cases due to testing restrictions that limit access to PCR tests in the province.

The test positivity reported Sunday was 12.2 per cent. That is a decrease from the 13.1 per cent published last Saturday, following a trend of falling positivity rates.

The provincial case total since the pandemic began now stands at 1,274,910.

