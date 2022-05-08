SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Ontario COVID numbers: 1,167 people in hospital, 207 in intensive care

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 8, 2022 10:39 am
Click to play video: 'WHO says world’s COVID-19 death toll nearly 15 million, three times more than estimated' WHO says world’s COVID-19 death toll nearly 15 million, three times more than estimated
WATCH: The COVID-19 pandemic has caused the deaths of nearly 15 million people around the world, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimated in a report released on Thursday. That is three times more than initial estimates, and 13 per cent more deaths than normally expected over two years.

The number of people in hospital in Ontario due to COVID-19 dropped dramatically Sunday, while intensive care figures remained close to that previously reported.

According to data released by the province, there were 1,167 people in hospital with COVID-19 and 207 in an Ontario ICU on Sunday.

The figures represent a significant overnight drop in COVID-related hospitalizations. There were 1,563 people in hospital as a result of COVID-19 on Saturday — a fall of roughly 400 people.

The number of people in intensive care grew by three, from 204 to 207.

Read more: Ontario COVID numbers: 1,563 in hospital, 204 in intensive care

These figures are likely an underestimate as not all hospitals report data on the weekend.

The figures also show week-on-week improvement in Ontario’s COVID-19 hospitalizations. Last Sunday, there were 1,410 people in hospital and 187 in ICU.

Ontario announced 10 new deaths on Sunday, one as a result of data cleaning. The total death toll from the pandemic now stands at 12,972 since the province began recording COVID-19 deaths.

Read more: More than 7M COVID-19 vaccine doses now administered in Toronto, mayor says

Ontario also reported 1,938 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday. That figure, experts say, is likely an underestimate of the true number of cases due to testing restrictions that limit access to PCR tests in the province.

The test positivity reported Sunday was 12.2 per cent. That is a decrease from the 13.1 per cent published last Saturday, following a trend of falling positivity rates.

Trending Stories

The provincial case total since the pandemic began now stands at 1,274,910.

More to come…

