Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Fire

Blaze causing thick smoke over downtown Toronto

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 7, 2022 3:45 pm
Click to play video: 'Overnight fire tears through popular Toronto Bakery' Overnight fire tears through popular Toronto Bakery
RELATED: Fahmee Bakery is known across Toronto for their products including Jamaican patties. It has been a fixture in the same east-end plaza for four decades. Marianne Dimain reports.

Firefighters in Toronto battled a thick smoke that could be seen across much of the city’s skyline on Saturday afternoon.

At around 2:50 p.m., Toronto fire responded to commercial industrial fire in the area of Dundas Street and Palmerston Avenue near Toronto Western Hospital in the city’s downtown.

Read more: Overnight fire damages popular Fahmee Bakery in Toronto’s east end

Toronto fire told Global News that heavy black smoke was coming from the building when firefighters arrived.

In a tweet, Toronto police suggested that two people may have run back inside the building but firefighters said no injuries had been reported so far.

Crews remained on the scene on Saturday afternoon to keep the blaze under control.

