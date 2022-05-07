Blaze causing thick smoke over downtown Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Firefighters in Toronto battled a thick smoke that could be seen across much of the city’s skyline on Saturday afternoon.

At around 2:50 p.m., Toronto fire responded to commercial industrial fire in the area of Dundas Street and Palmerston Avenue near Toronto Western Hospital in the city’s downtown.

Toronto fire told Global News that heavy black smoke was coming from the building when firefighters arrived.

In a tweet, Toronto police suggested that two people may have run back inside the building but firefighters said no injuries had been reported so far.

Crews remained on the scene on Saturday afternoon to keep the blaze under control.

Advertisement