Mother’s Day 2022: Where to find the perfect gift without leaving Calgary

Mother’s Day is almost here, but there’s still time to find that perfect gift before the big day arrives.

If you’re looking for something unique and locally crafted, we have some ideas of where to begin your shopping this weekend.

From locally brewed beer and carefully crafted mocktails to vegan soaps and Calgary-made fashion, Shelley Arnusch, the editor-in-chief of Avenue Magazine, dishes some Mother’s Day must-haves to Global News.

Visit Calgary’s local distilleries

“I would say get down to somewhere like Confluence Distilling and maybe pick her up a bottle of their lovely pink gin,” Arnusch said during an interview with 770CHQR on Global News Radio Friday.

“That’s one of those distilleries that’s down in the Manchester area… there’s a whole lot of breweries in that area but there’s also a handful of distilleries and Confluence is one of my favorites, they just make spectacular gins.”

Arnusch added a trip to a local winery could also be a good starting place for the perfect Mother’s Day gift.

“It’s called City and Country, and obviously we don’t grow the grapes here but they do make the wine. It’s lovely wine and it’s gluten-free and vegan.”

City and Country is Calgary’s only winery and also features a wine tasting bar.

However, if alcohol isn’t on your mom’s list, Arnusch noted there are several locally brewed mocktails to try.

“If your mom doesn’t drink alcohol, there are a lot of really great non-alcoholic cocktails being made here too,” she said.

“Wild Folk, they make canned non-alcoholic cocktails, they’re delicious.”

Arnusch said Wild Folk’s collection includes a botanical non-alcoholic Negroni that can be found in several areas across the city, including Sunnyside Market in Northwest Calgary.

Shop local crafts

From local markets to sustainable living, Calgary offers a large range of community-crafted goods to explore.

“There’s places like the Apothecary in Inglewood and Canary Goods is another one, and you can get really lovely bath products and stuff like that with an environmental approach,” Arnusch noted.

The Mother’s Day Market at the Saskatoon Farm is also a great place to check out if you’re looking for an event to attend with your mom. With more than 60 vendors and both a restaurant and greenhouse on site, you can treat your mother to a full day of shopping, dining and satisfy her green thumb, all in one place.

The market is being held on May 7 and 8 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Refresh your mom’s wardrobe with locally made fashion

Looking for an affordable fashion designer here in the city? Arnusch said there’s one brand right here in Calgary that could help spruce up your mother’s wardrobe.

“Kate Hewko, they’re a locally founded brand,” she said. “For the mom who just likes to stand out a bit, you can find really cool jewelry and sunglasses and great jackets and stuff like that.”

Avoid the hassle and shop pre-made baskets

You can avoid the hassle of finding the perfect present and opt for a pre-made basket to gift your mother instead.

Places such as The Gift Designers have several curated Mother’s Day gift baskets ready to go with in arrangement of themes, including relaxation, outdoors, wine and even chocolate.

Calgary is also home to a large assortment of florists that can construct the perfect bouquet. A couple of stores to note include Kensington Florist, The Tree House Flower Shop and Best of Buds, both in southwest Calgary, and Flower Chix who will deliver your special arrangement right to your mother’s door.