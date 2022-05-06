Menu

Comments

Crime

Suspect wanted in murder of Calgary mother taken into custody

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted May 6, 2022 7:05 pm
Jamie Lynn Scheible, 23, of Calgary was identified as the victim of a shooting in the northeast community of Temple on April 7, 2022. View image in full screen
Jamie Lynn Scheible, 23, of Calgary was identified as the victim of a shooting in the northeast community of Temple on April 7, 2022. Contributed

Calgary police have arrested a man wanted in connection with the murder of a young Calgary mother.

Gerald Russell Frommelt was taken into custody Friday afternoon at a home in the 1900 block of 24 Street S.W. in the community of Killarney.

Gerald Frommelt View image in full screen
A Canada-wide warrant was been issued for Gerald Frommelt after a shooting in the Calgary neighbourhood of Temple. Calgary Police Service

Frommelt is facing second-degree murder charges in the death of 23-year-old Jaime Scheible.

Read more: 23-year-old woman identified as Calgary’s 10th homicide victim of 2022

Police were called to the 300 block of Templeview Drive N.E. after reports of gunshots on April 7. They found Scheible unconscious and in medical distress. She later died of her injuries.

A Canada-wide warrant was issued for Frommelt on April 12.

Police said they believed this was a case of domestic or intimate partner violence, as the two were recently in a relationship.

