Suspect wanted in murder of Calgary mother taken into custody

Calgary police have arrested a man wanted in connection with the murder of a young Calgary mother.

Gerald Russell Frommelt was taken into custody Friday afternoon at a home in the 1900 block of 24 Street S.W. in the community of Killarney.

A Canada-wide warrant was been issued for Gerald Frommelt after a shooting in the Calgary neighbourhood of Temple.

Frommelt is facing second-degree murder charges in the death of 23-year-old Jaime Scheible.

Police were called to the 300 block of Templeview Drive N.E. after reports of gunshots on April 7. They found Scheible unconscious and in medical distress. She later died of her injuries.

A Canada-wide warrant was issued for Frommelt on April 12.

Police said they believed this was a case of domestic or intimate partner violence, as the two were recently in a relationship.