Missing 86-year-old man last seen near Manitoba-Saskatchewan border, RCMP say

RCMP in Manitoba and Saskatchewan are looking for a missing man from the Minnedosa, Man., area who was last seen travelling toward Yorkton, Sask.

Bill Loewen, 86, was last spotted at a rural home between Saltcoats and Bredenbury, Sask., near the Manitoba border early Friday morning.

Police said Loewen told the homeowners he was looking for a gas station en route to Yorkton around 4:30 a.m., but that he appeared disoriented.

Loewen left on Highway 16 toward Yorkton, a region police said he’s not familiar with, in a 2015 red GMC Terrain with Manitoba license plate KXG 477.

He’s described as five-foot-eight with grey/white hair, moustache and beard. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark cap and a yellow shirt with a red and black fleece vest on top.

Loewen uses a cane and is diabetic and police are concerned about his whereabouts.

Anyone with information about Loewen or his vehicle is asked to call RCMP in Yorkton at 306-786-2400.