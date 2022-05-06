Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Missing 86-year-old man last seen near Manitoba-Saskatchewan border, RCMP say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 6, 2022 5:11 pm
William (Bill) Loewen.
William (Bill) Loewen. RCMP

RCMP in Manitoba and Saskatchewan are looking for a missing man from the Minnedosa, Man., area who was last seen travelling toward Yorkton, Sask.

Bill Loewen, 86, was last spotted at a rural home between Saltcoats and Bredenbury, Sask., near the Manitoba border early Friday morning.

Police said Loewen told the homeowners he was looking for a gas station en route to Yorkton around 4:30 a.m., but that he appeared disoriented.

Read more: Missing Winnipeg man safely located

Loewen left on Highway 16 toward Yorkton, a region police said he’s not familiar with, in a 2015 red GMC Terrain with Manitoba license plate KXG 477.

Trending Stories

He’s described as five-foot-eight with grey/white hair, moustache and beard. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark cap and a yellow shirt with a red and black fleece vest on top.

Story continues below advertisement

Loewen uses a cane and is diabetic and police are concerned about his whereabouts.

Anyone with information about Loewen or his vehicle is asked to call RCMP in Yorkton at 306-786-2400.

Click to play video: 'Search for 22-year-old Manitoba man missing for weeks' Search for 22-year-old Manitoba man missing for weeks
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
missing person tagManitoba RCMP tagMissing Man tagSaskatchewan RCMP tagYorkton tagMinnedosa tagManitoba Saskatchewan border tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers