Toronto’s St. Lawrence Market to launch expanded hours at end of July

Toronto’s St. Lawrence Market will be expanding it’s hours this summer.

In a press release Friday, the City of Toronto said the market will be expanding its hours for a one-year pilot project starting on July 31.

“The pilot project is the result of a recent review of the Market’s hours of operation which included public feedback and an evaluation of how operational improvements can help the Market better serve residents of Toronto and visitors to the city,” the release reads.

Beginning July 31, the market will be open Tuesdays through Fridays from 9 a.m., to 7 p.m., on Saturdays from 7 a.m., to 5 p.m., and on Sundays from 10 a.m., to 5 p.m.

The market will be closed on Mondays.

According to the city, the pilot project will “inform a more permanent operating schedule for the remainder of 2021 and beyond.”

“The revised hours of operation will make the market more accessible, with service hours that meet visitors’ changing needs and preferences,” the release reads.

The city said the market’s merchants were provided a “three-month advance notice” of these changes to ensure they had the “adequate time to make operational adjustments to smoothly transition to the expanded hours.”

According to the release, the market’s management team is working with merchants to “assist in areas such as staffing to help fill vacant positions required to sufficiently operationalize the new hours of operation.”

Toronto Mayor John Tory called the news “very exciting.”

“In 2020 we pivoted as COVID-19 impacted previous launch plans, now we are moving forward together with this exciting pilot,” he said in a statement. “The new hours of operation pilot project modernizes the market’s operations and ensures that more people – residents and visitors to our city – have the opportunity to experience this amazing, historic Toronto destination.”